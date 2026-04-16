Antioch raises $8.5 million to advance robot simulation testing and training
Antioch, a New York startup, has raised $8.5 million to level up how robots are tested and trained, to reduce reliance on real-world trial runs.
The funding round, led by VC firm A* and Category Ventures, now puts Antioch's value at $60 million.
The big goal? Build better simulation tools so robots can handle tricky situations before they hit the real world.
Antioch platform provides high fidelity simulations
Antioch's platform lets developers create super-realistic digital models with simulated sensors—think of it as a practice arena for robots to learn and improve safely.
This is especially helpful for smaller startups that can't afford tons of physical testing gear, but it's also used by big companies investing in robotics.
CEO Harry Mellsop says high-fidelity simulations are key. using models built by NVIDIA, World Labs, and others, Antioch is helping make sure future robots are smarter (and safer) right out of the gate.