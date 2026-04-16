Antioch raises $8.5 million to advance robot simulation testing and training

Antioch platform provides high fidelity simulations

Antioch's platform lets developers create super-realistic digital models with simulated sensors—think of it as a practice arena for robots to learn and improve safely.

This is especially helpful for smaller startups that can't afford tons of physical testing gear, but it's also used by big companies investing in robotics.

CEO Harry Mellsop says high-fidelity simulations are key. using models built by NVIDIA, World Labs, and others, Antioch is helping make sure future robots are smarter (and safer) right out of the gate.