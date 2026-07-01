Aon finds India 43% AI deployment, Asia Pacific 74% average
India may be great at attracting AI talent, but when it comes to actually using AI in the workplace, we're not keeping up with our Asia-Pacific neighbors.
According to Aon's Human Capital Trends 2026 report, just 43% of Indian companies have deployed AI, far behind the regional average of 74%, which includes organizations that are piloting AI.
The good news? Employers here are more confident about finding skilled people for AI roles than most countries.
India faces benefits delivery gap
Even though India has a solid pool of AI talent and over half of organizations use HR data smartly, there's a big gap in workplace benefits.
For example, while nearly nine out of 10 employers say they support things like childcare help or financial education, only a small fraction of employees actually get these perks.
Experts say closing this gap is key if companies want to grow and keep their teams happy.