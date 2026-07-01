Aon finds India 43% AI deployment, Asia Pacific 74% average Technology Jul 01, 2026

India may be great at attracting AI talent, but when it comes to actually using AI in the workplace, we're not keeping up with our Asia-Pacific neighbors.

According to Aon's Human Capital Trends 2026 report, just 43% of Indian companies have deployed AI, far behind the regional average of 74%, which includes organizations that are piloting AI.

The good news? Employers here are more confident about finding skilled people for AI roles than most countries.