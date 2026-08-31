AP High Court allows Google AI hub subject to permissions

Google's big new AI Hub in Visakhapatnam (part of its $15 billion Bharat AI Shakti plan) is getting some pushback over water and energy use.

The project, which includes data centers, an AI Industrial Corridor, logistics infrastructure, and power facilities, was directed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court to ensure that construction of the proposed Google AI Hub is carried out only after obtaining all necessary legal and environmental permissions, while refusing to stop the work.