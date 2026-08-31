AP High Court allows Google AI hub subject to permissions
Google's big new AI Hub in Visakhapatnam (part of its $15 billion Bharat AI Shakti plan) is getting some pushback over water and energy use.
The project, which includes data centers, an AI Industrial Corridor, logistics infrastructure, and power facilities, was directed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court to ensure that construction of the proposed Google AI Hub is carried out only after obtaining all necessary legal and environmental permissions, while refusing to stop the work.
Google pledges 120% non-cooling water return
To ease concerns, Google says it will use air-cooling instead of water-heavy systems, keeping water use as low as a regular office building.
They are also promising to give back 120% of their non-cooling water by 2030.
On the energy front, Google has lined up deals for 275.4 MW of renewable power and will invest in local infrastructure, plus they say the hub will create skilled jobs and boost the region's economy.