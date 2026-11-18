Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft launch DTH AI to improve safety
Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft just rolled out a new AI tool called the Daily Tiered Huddle (DTH) to make hospitals safer.
This AI supports Apollo's clinical governance team, which reviews about 600 adverse events each month by pulling together patient information from across 55 Apollo hospitals, helping staff spot patterns and act faster.
Customizable Microsoft powered DTH reduces incidents
Built by teams from both companies, the DTH agent uses Microsoft's tech to keep getting smarter over time.
Doctors can tweak its suggestions to fit real-life situations, which has already led to fewer incidents and improved staff satisfaction.
Apollo's CIO Ashokkan Somuveerappan described the collaboration with Microsoft's engineers as a different and innovative approach to technology development, and testing was done with synthetic data so patient privacy stays protected.