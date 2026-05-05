Appfigures finds AI image models beat chatbots 6.5x in downloads

ChatGPT $70 million versus Gemini $181,000

Gemini's Nano Banana model launch in August 2025 brought over 22 million extra downloads in just four weeks, while ChatGPT's GPT-4o update led to more than a 12-million-download spike.

But when it comes to making money, only ChatGPT really scored: it turned that surge into $70 million in consumer spending, while Gemini made just $181,000 during its 28-day post-release window.