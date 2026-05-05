Appfigures finds AI image models beat chatbots 6.5x in downloads
Technology
AI image models are now way more popular than regular chatbots, pulling in 6.5 times more downloads, says Appfigures.
People clearly love creating images with these apps; Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT both saw major growth right after launching their own image tools.
ChatGPT $70 million versus Gemini $181,000
Gemini's Nano Banana model launch in August 2025 brought over 22 million extra downloads in just four weeks, while ChatGPT's GPT-4o update led to more than a 12-million-download spike.
But when it comes to making money, only ChatGPT really scored: it turned that surge into $70 million in consumer spending, while Gemini made just $181,000 during its 28-day post-release window.