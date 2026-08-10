Apple 20W USB-C adapter ₹1,499 on Amazon save ₹401
Technology
Looking for a legitimate Apple charger?
The 20W USB-C power adapter is now on Amazon for ₹1,499 (down from ₹1,900), so you save ₹401.
It's sold by Clicktech Retail Private Ltd and shipped by Amazon with free delivery; pretty convenient if you need a quick replacement or an extra charger.
Fast-charge compatibility, 1-year warranty, Amazon's Choice
On top of the discount, you can score up to ₹74 cashback with select credit cards or up to ₹1,500 off if you have an HDFC Bank credit card (terms apply). UPI users get Amazon Diamonds too.
The adapter fast-charges compatible iPhone, iPad and AirPods models but doesn't include a cable.
You're covered by a one-year Apple warranty and 10-day replacement policy.
With 11,801 ratings averaging 4.5 stars, it's earned its spot as an Amazon's Choice pick.