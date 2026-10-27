Apple adds AI tools and creative features to Creator Studio

Apple is rolling out a major update for Creator Studio in November 2026, adding smart AI tools and creative features across Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Now you can use MotionVFX content and Pixelmator Pro round-tripping right inside Final Cut Pro: think easy pro-level transitions, titles, and image edits.

Plus, built-in stock video and text-to-image options make content creation smoother.

Logic Pro, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers also get handy AI assistants to help with contextual assistance in Logic Pro, formatting slides, editing docs, or crunching numbers.