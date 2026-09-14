Apple adds Apple TV and Apple Arcade to iCloud+ India

You can share your upgraded iCloud+ (with all the new goodies) with up to five family members (no need for separate subscriptions).

Standalone plans for Apple TV and Apple Arcade are being phased out, so everything's under one roof now.

Plus, subscribers get access to Apple Music Select (think ad-free curated stations), while full Apple Music stays separate.

If you're on Airtel postpaid with an iPhone, you might score these features through select plans too.