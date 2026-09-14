Apple adds Apple TV and Apple Arcade to iCloud+ India
Technology
Apple just leveled up iCloud+ in India: now, for as little as ₹75 a month, you get not only 50GB of storage but also free access to Apple TV and Apple Originals and over 200 games from Apple Arcade.
All these perks come bundled with your current iCloud+ plan at no extra cost.
iCloud+ shareable with 5 family members
You can share your upgraded iCloud+ (with all the new goodies) with up to five family members (no need for separate subscriptions).
Standalone plans for Apple TV and Apple Arcade are being phased out, so everything's under one roof now.
Plus, subscribers get access to Apple Music Select (think ad-free curated stations), while full Apple Music stays separate.
If you're on Airtel postpaid with an iPhone, you might score these features through select plans too.