Apple adds clearer Mac security controls in macOS 27.3
Apple announced new Mac security control changes that will arrive with macOS 27.3, mainly to address privacy worries around AI apps that ask for "full disk access."
Now, you'll get clearer guidance and transparency around overriding protections, thanks to two new settings: System and App Protection Override and Accessibility.
Apple lets users pick app access
With this update, you can pick which apps get special access and see when one app is controlling another.
Apple suggests only approving apps you really need, so your data stays safer.
Developers are being asked to tweak their onboarding flows and can request special permissions if their apps need things like backups or assistive tools, striking a balance between keeping your info secure and letting your favorite apps work smoothly.