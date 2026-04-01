Apple AirPods 4 drop to $99 on Amazon, was $129
Technology
Heads up, deal hunters: Apple's AirPods 4 just dropped to $99 on Amazon (down from $129).
Discounts like this are pretty rare for Apple gear, so if you've been waiting to upgrade your earbuds, now's a great time.
Just a heads-up, the deal might not stick around for long.
AirPods 4: spatial audio 30-hour battery
AirPods 4 bring improved sound with spatial audio and up to 30 hours of battery life, so you can listen all day without stressing about charging.
They're sweat- and water-resistant (perfect for workouts or rainy walks) and have Siri support, making them super easy to use whether you're tech-savvy or not.