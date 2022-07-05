Technology

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) to feature Type-C port

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) may support hearing aid functionality. Concept image (Photo credit: 52audio)

Apple is expected to release the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) later this year, alongside the iPhone 14 line-up. Now, several reports have claimed that the new earbuds will come with a Type-C port instead of the company's own Lightning connector. Apple's upcoming smartphones will still retain the proprietary port and transition to Type-C in 2023 with the iPhone 15 series.

Context Why does this story matter?

As part of a new law, from the autumn of 2024, all portable electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets, headphones, cameras, and gaming consoles sold in the European Union must have a USB-C charging port.

So, in order to comply with the rule, Apple is forced to choose USB-C over Lightning port. And that transition will become more evident with the new AirPods Pro.

Design The earbuds may get a shortened or completely removed stem

Based on the leaked renders, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will look identical to the existing model. It will retain the same in-ear design with swappable rubber tips and short stems with force touch sensors. The charging-cum-carry case will have more visual updates, including a Type-C port and a built-in speaker for playing sounds via 'Find My' application if you misplace the case.

Internals The earbuds could offer some health-centric features as well

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) earbuds are tipped to get significant feature upgrades. They will have a new System-in-Package (SiP) for the H1 chip, a more effective 'Find My' feature, improved battery life, adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, and audio sharing. Apart from this, the earbuds are rumored to get temperature and heart rate monitoring as well as hearing aid functionality.

Information Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): Pricing and availability

Apple will reveal the pricing and availability details of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) earbuds at the time of their debut. They may be priced in the range of $250-$300.