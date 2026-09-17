Apple allows new consent screens in Europe after antitrust probe
Apple is changing how apps ask for your data in Europe, following a long antitrust investigation by Germany and other European Union regulators.
The issue? Apple's own apps and third-party apps weren't playing by the same rules when it came to getting your permission.
Now, developers can use new consent screens with updated wording and formats.
Apple apps exempt from consent screens
The new prompts are full screen and swap out the word "track" for simpler "Allow" and "Reject" buttons.
Developers can also link to information about how they use your data, hoping to make things less confusing, especially for users in Germany, France, Italy, Poland, and Romania.
Plus, developers can check back with you about your choices after a year.
One catch: Apple's own apps still don't have to show these consent screens.