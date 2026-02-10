Why Apple, Google will tweak their app stores in UK

Apple and Google have agreed to modify their app stores in the UK, following a recommendation from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The tech giants have pledged not to favor their own apps and be transparent about how other apps are approved for sale. This comes after the CMA had previously flagged an "effective duopoly" by Apple and Google in the UK's app store sector.

Regulatory response CMA's role in this development Sarah Cardell, the head of CMA, said these commitments would "boost the UK's app economy." She also noted that this was just the first step in a series of initiatives. The CMA had previously declared both Apple and Google's app stores as having "strategic market status" in October 2025. This designation allowed it to demand changes aimed at promoting competition and consumer choice.

Commitment Monitoring and compliance Under the new commitments, both Apple and Google have agreed not to use data collected from third-party app developers unfairly. The CMA will closely monitor how these changes are implemented by the tech giants. If they fail to comply with their commitments, the regulator will formally require changes. This is part of CMA's ongoing effort to ensure fair competition in the digital economy.

Industry reaction Apple and Google's response Both Apple and Google have welcomed the CMA's commitments. An Apple spokesperson said, "Apple faces fierce competition in every market where we operate." They added that the company works hard to create the best products, services, and user experience. Google, on its part, said it believed its existing developer practices were fair and welcomed the opportunity to resolve CMA's concerns collaboratively.

