Apple and OpenAI disagree as iPhones embrace Google and Anthropic

Renewal stalled, OpenAI contemplates legal action

The partnership renewal is stuck, with both sides frustrated.

Apple is worried about how OpenAI handles user privacy, and isn't thrilled about OpenAI hinting at its own device launch (possibly a new phone).

Meanwhile, OpenAI is considering legal action over the stalled deal but hasn't filed anything yet.

All in all, it's a rocky moment for two tech giants trying to figure out their place in the fast-changing AI world.