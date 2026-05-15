Apple and OpenAI disagree as iPhones embrace Google and Anthropic
Technology
Looks like OpenAI and Apple aren't seeing eye to eye anymore. Their 2024 deal to bring ChatGPT into iPhones hasn't gone as planned: OpenAI wanted ChatGPT front and center, but Apple kept things low-key.
Now, instead of sticking with just ChatGPT, Apple's letting other AI models like Google and Anthropic join the party.
Renewal stalled, OpenAI contemplates legal action
The partnership renewal is stuck, with both sides frustrated.
Apple is worried about how OpenAI handles user privacy, and isn't thrilled about OpenAI hinting at its own device launch (possibly a new phone).
Meanwhile, OpenAI is considering legal action over the stalled deal but hasn't filed anything yet.
All in all, it's a rocky moment for two tech giants trying to figure out their place in the fast-changing AI world.