Apple's iOS 27 is here with revamped Siri AI

Enhanced capabilities

Siri AI will connect to rival chatbots

The new Siri will also control some settings on iPhones and Macs. Apple is working on an 'Extensions' system in the App Store to connect with rival chatbots like Grok or Claude. A standalone chatbot-like version of Siri is also being released. The Photos app gets AI features such as 'Extend' to expand images by generating background content and 'Enhance' for color balance and image quality improvement.