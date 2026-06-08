Apple's iOS 27 is here with revamped Siri AI
What's the story
Apple has officially announced its next major update, iOS 27, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. The new operating system will be compatible with devices starting from the iPhone 11. A key feature of this update is a major overhaul of Siri, which was first unveiled at WWDC 2024 but has since been delayed due to development challenges.
AI integration
Siri AI pulls data from 1st-party apps
The revamped Siri, now called "Siri AI," will be powered by a custom Gemini model from Google. It will have a new design and animations, and be integrated into Dynamic Island on iPhones with 'Search or Ask' prompts. The assistant will also fetch personal information from first-party apps like Messages, Notes, and Mail for contextual answers.
Enhanced capabilities
Siri AI will connect to rival chatbots
The new Siri will also control some settings on iPhones and Macs. Apple is working on an 'Extensions' system in the App Store to connect with rival chatbots like Grok or Claude. A standalone chatbot-like version of Siri is also being released. The Photos app gets AI features such as 'Extend' to expand images by generating background content and 'Enhance' for color balance and image quality improvement.
User experience
Users can now create shortcuts by describing them
iOS 27 is also simplifying shortcut creation on iPhones. Users can now describe their desired shortcut in natural language, and Siri will generate it immediately. This makes the process simpler and more efficient than ever before. The first developer beta of iOS 27 will be released soon after the WWDC 2026 keynote address. A public beta will follow in July, with a stable version expected by September.