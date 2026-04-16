Apple App Store and Google Play host nonconsensual nudify apps
Technology
A new report says both Apple's App Store and Google Play have been letting apps slip through that can create nonconsensual, sexualized images (think "nudify" tools).
These apps aren't just a niche problem: together, they've racked up 483 million downloads and $122 million in revenue.
It's a big sign that even with strict rules, some harmful tech is still getting through.
Apple pulled 15 apps, Google probes
After the report dropped, Apple pulled 15 of these apps and warned developers about following the rules.
Google suspended several more while it investigates.
But here's the catch: similar apps are still popping up, showing how spotty enforcement really is.