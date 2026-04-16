Apple App Store and Google Play host nonconsensual nudify apps Technology Apr 16, 2026

A new report says both Apple's App Store and Google Play have been letting apps slip through that can create nonconsensual, sexualized images (think "nudify" tools).

These apps aren't just a niche problem: together, they've racked up 483 million downloads and $122 million in revenue.

It's a big sign that even with strict rules, some harmful tech is still getting through.