Apple asks US Supreme Court to narrow Epic Games ruling
Technology
Apple just asked the US Supreme Court to step in on its fight with Epic Games.
The company says a previous ruling requiring Apple to allow developers to include links for outside payment options, shouldn't apply to everyone, like Microsoft and Spotify, since Epic never pushed for a class action case.
Basically, Apple thinks the court went too far.
Apple challenges 27% external link fee
Apple is also challenging another court decision about its 27% fee on payments made through those external links. The court said this fee broke the rules, but Apple argues it was never clearly banned.
Meanwhile, Epic calls Apple's move a stall tactic and is feeling optimistic; Fortnite has finally returned to the App Store after years away, and Epic hopes Apple's fees will be overturned soon.