Apple bans home service ads on Apple Maps July 14
Apple is rolling out a new ad policy for Apple Maps starting July 14, banning ads from home service businesses like plumbers, electricians, roofers, locksmiths, and general contractors.
Crypto ATMs and bail bond services are also off the list.
It's all part of Apple's push to keep things safer and more private for users.
Apple vets medical ads on Maps
Medical service ads are still allowed but will be checked carefully before going live.
When ads do show up on Maps (coming soon to the US and Canada), they'll stand out with a blue halo and clear "ad" label, and your interactions with them stay on your device.
Apple's also setting strict rules: no misleading information, politics, weapons, or violent content allowed. Break the rules? You're out.
All in all, it's about keeping Apple Maps ad space safe and trustworthy.