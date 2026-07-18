Apple bans home service ads on Apple Maps July 14

Medical service ads are still allowed but will be checked carefully before going live.

When ads do show up on Maps (coming soon to the US and Canada), they'll stand out with a blue halo and clear "ad" label, and your interactions with them stay on your device.

Apple's also setting strict rules: no misleading information, politics, weapons, or violent content allowed. Break the rules? You're out.

All in all, it's about keeping Apple Maps ad space safe and trustworthy.