Apple bids Tim Cook farewell with OneRepublic music in Cupertino
Technology
Apple threw a warm send-off for CEO Tim Cook on August 23 at its Cupertino headquarters, where about 200 employees gathered for memories, music from OneRepublic, and tributes from names like Laurene Powell Jobs and former Apple COO Jeff Williams.
It was a mix of gratitude and nostalgia as the company marked the end of an era.
Cook becomes executive chairman September 1
Cook got personal by thanking his team and sharing a rare public shoutout to his partner, Mike.
After some time at Caffe Macs with colleagues, Cook is set to become executive chairman on September 1, focusing more on global policy.
Ternus steps in as CEO the same day, just in time for Apple's big September iPhone launch.