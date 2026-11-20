The man behind iPhone camera is leaving Apple
What's the story
Jon McCormack, Apple's Vice President of Camera Software Engineering, has retired from the company after over eight years. McCormack was instrumental in shaping the look and feel of iPhone photos and led the development of Apple's Camera and Photos apps. His departure comes as Apple is going through major leadership changes.
Contributions
His work included redesigned selfie camera and variable-aperture camera
McCormack played a key role in developing key iPhone photography features. His work included the redesigned selfie camera introduced with the iPhone 17 lineup last year.
This year, Apple added a variable-aperture camera to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, giving users more control over lighting and depth of field.
The company also introduced a customizable Camera app interface with professional controls.
AI transition
McCormack is a strong opponent of generative AI use
McCormack's departure comes as Apple is navigating a fundamental shift in photography, with competitors like Google and Samsung embracing generative AI features.
These advancements have blurred the line between capturing a real moment and creating an artificial one.
However, McCormack is a strong opponent of using generative AI to create or alter photographs, believing that images should represent moments that actually occurred.
Clarification
His exit was not due to AI disagreement with Apple
Despite his strong stance against generative AI, McCormack's exit wasn't due to a disagreement or clash with Apple over its AI strategy.
He had been reporting to Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, until early this year.
Now, the camera and photos software teams report to Sebastien Marineau-Mes, who previously led them earlier in his career but is otherwise in charge of integrating AI features across the company's operating systems.