Apple challenges UK demand for backdoor to iCloud encrypted data
Technology
Apple is pushing back against a UK government request that would force it to give "back door" access to British iCloud users' encrypted data.
The demand, made under the U.K.'s Investigatory Powers Act, targets cases like terrorism or child sexual abuse, but Apple says this puts user privacy and security at risk.
Earlier, Apple even pulled its Advanced Data Protection service from the UK because of these concerns.
Privacy International, Liberty support Apple's challenge
Rights organizations like Privacy International and Liberty are supporting Apple's legal challenge. They're calling for more transparency and questioning whether these government demands are really necessary.
With a big hearing coming up next month, the case is shaping up to be a major moment for digital privacy in the UK.