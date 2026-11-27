Apple could briefly take online store offline before Black Friday
Ahead of Black Friday 2026, Apple might briefly take its online store offline in many countries, a move that usually signals its holiday shopping offers are about to go live.
While some folks are hoping for surprise product drops, no new devices are expected this time.
It's all part of Apple's yearly prep to kick off the shopping season.
Apple gift cards up to $300
This year, Apple's Black Friday sale runs November 27-30 and includes gift cards worth up to $300 when you buy select iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more.
Since Apple rarely does straight-up discounts, these gift cards are its way of sweetening the deal.
Still hunting for a real bargain? Third-party retailers like Amazon might have direct discounts or perks that could beat what Apple's offering, so it's worth comparing before you check out.