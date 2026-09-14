Apple could expand iPhone Duo line with Max SE mini

Apple picked the "Duo" name to keep things open for future models, way more flexible than going with something like "Ultra."

The current iPhone Duo packs a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED main display, a handy 5.4-inch cover screen, and runs on an A20 Pro chip with up to 2TB of storage.

It also sports dual 48MP cameras that shoot sharp 4K video at 120 fps.

Prices in India start at ₹299,900 for 256GB and go up if you want all that storage.