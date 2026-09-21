Apple could launch 1st smart home display J490 in October
Apple is finally stepping into the smart home game with its first smart home display, which could reportedly launch as early as October 2026.
Internally called J490, it's currently being tested by Apple employees and is expected to act as a central hub for connected home devices.
It could be available in stand-mounted or wall-mounted versions, so it'll fit right in whether you're team desk or team wall.
Apple display may run Siri AI
This display isn't just about looks, it's packing facial recognition (think Face ID vibes), video calls, and easy controls for your smart home gadgets.
It could run on a new operating system designed specifically around Siri AI that blends iOS, tvOS, and watchOS elements, making it feel familiar if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.
Syncing with your iPhone should be super simple, and the personalized content means everyone at home gets their own experience.
This launch marks a big moment for Apple under CEO John Ternus as it finally joins the smart home party.