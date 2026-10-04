Apple debuts M5 Ultra for Mac Studio with 80-core GPU
Apple just dropped its most powerful chip ever, the M5 Ultra, for the latest Mac Studio.
With up to a 36-core CPU and an 80-core GPU, it promises four times faster LLM prompt performance compared to the M3 Ultra.
Preorders are open now, with devices hitting shelves September 22.
M5 Ultra Mac Studio starts $5,499
The M5 Ultra uses a quad-die design, basically two M5 Max chips working together, which means way more speed and multitasking muscle.
It comes loaded with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, up to six Thunderbolt 5 ports, and can run up to eight external displays at once.
The Mac Studio with the high-end M5 Ultra and 96GB of unified memory starts at $5,499 (definitely aimed at pros), while the new Mac Mini starts at $899 for the base model.
If you want one with maxed-out memory (512GB), those arrive in late October.