Apple delays base iPhone 18 until early 2027, prioritizes Pro
Technology
Apple is shaking up its usual release routine: there is unlikely to be a new base iPhone this year.
Instead, the standard iPhone 18 is delayed until early 2027 as Apple shifts focus to its high-end Pro series and a foldable model (possibly called the iPhone Fold or Ultra).
If you were hoping for a more affordable upgrade soon, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
iPhone 17 Pro expected ₹10,000 pricier
With this new strategy, older models like the iPhone 17 Pro are expected to get pricier (think around 10,000 rupees more) once the latest Pro series drops.
Apple's move keeps attention on its premium devices and leaves budget buyers with fewer fresh options until the standalone base iPhone 18 finally arrives in 2027.