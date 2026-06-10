Apple details smarter app updates with public beta next month

Maps Flyover Wallet AI Podcasts

Maps now lets you check out cities with detailed Flyover views and get curated lists of cool spots to visit.

Find My gets more flexible location sharing (with a pause option for privacy), plus the Apple Watch app now puts all your Find stuff on one map.

Wallet can split bills using AI — just scan a receipt — and finally digitizes loyalty cards.

On the media side: Podcasts adds video support for Mac and Apple TV; Music gets Lyrics Translation; and iCloud Shared Albums now share full-resolution photos.