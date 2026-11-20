Apple developing advanced on-device AI agent for iPhone and Mac
Apple is looking to develop an AI agent that could seriously upgrade what your iPhone or Mac can do: think controlling your device, browsing the web, and even coding, all way beyond Siri's current skills.
Bloomberg broke the news this week, hinting Apple wants to catch up with the likes of Meta's Muse, ChatGPT's Dots and Claude Code.
macOS 27.3 requires 14-step AI access
Recent Apple job posting show they're looking for people to help build AIs that connect apps and can write or debug code. So, not just another voice assistant.
But there's a twist: with macOS 27.3, it will require 14 steps for third-party AIs to get access on Apple devices thanks to extra security steps.
While Apple says it's all about keeping things secure, some users see anti-competitiveness.