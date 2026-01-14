Apple drops 'Creator Studio'—a new all-in-one creative app bundle

Apple just announced Creator Studio, a subscription bundle for creators launching January 28. For $12.99/month ($129/year), you get six pro apps plus premium iWork features; students and educators score it for just $2.99/month.

What's inside? You'll find Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro (now on iPad with touch controls!), along with Motion, Compressor, and MainStage for Mac.

The latest Final Cut Pro brings smarter video tools and faster speeds on Apple silicon devices.

Smarter tools with AI Creator Studio unlocks new AI features in Keynote, Pages, and Numbers—think smarter writing and presentations—with more coming soon to Freeform.

Logic Pro also gets cool upgrades like Synth Player and Chord ID.