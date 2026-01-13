Apple drops Creator Studio: All-in-one toolkit for creators at $129/year
Apple just launched Creator Studio, a new subscription that bundles six pro apps—Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro (on Mac and iPad), plus Motion, Compressor, and MainStage (on Mac)—along with premium AI features in Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform.
Available January 28 on the App Store for $129/year or $12.99/month.
What's inside & why it matters
With one subscription, you get top-tier editing tools and smart AI upgrades across your Apple devices.
Final Cut Pro speeds up video edits with intelligent tools; Logic Pro brings session players and beat-making;
Pixelmator Pro on iPad supports Apple Pencil and smart selections; Motion lets you track objects without green screens.
You can share your subscription with up to five other people via Family Sharing or buy Mac apps outright if subscriptions aren't your thing—all with a strong focus on on-device processing and privacy for many features.
Is it worth it?
If you're into creating music, videos, or digital art—and want everything in one place—Creator Studio is a solid deal.
Plus, sharing with family makes the price feel lighter.
If you only need one app though (or hate subscriptions), single purchases are still an option.