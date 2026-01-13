Apple drops Creator Studio bundle for creators
Apple just announced Creator Studio—a new all-in-one bundle for Mac and iPad users.
It packs Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro, plus extras like Motion, Compressor, MainStage (Mac only), and premium AI-powered features for Keynote, Pages, Numbers (and soon Freeform).
Basically, it's a creative toolkit with some smart upgrades.
What's the damage? (Pricing)
Creator Studio costs $12.99/month or $129/year. There's a free month to try it out.
Students and teachers get a big discount at $2.99/month or $29.99/year.
You can share with up to six family members using Family Sharing—and if you want just the Mac version, there's a one-time purchase option.
Standout features & how it stacks up
You get cool new tools like Transcript Search and Beat Detection in Final Cut Pro; an AI Synth Player in Logic Pro; and Pixelmator Pro finally lands on iPad with touch controls and Apple Pencil support.
Compared to Adobe Creative Cloud, Apple's bundle is cheaper and built specifically for Mac/iPad vibes—so it feels more seamless if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.