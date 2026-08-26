Apple drops Mac mini, Mac Studio with M6, M5 Ultra
Apple just dropped updated Mac Mini and Mac Studio models, now running on the brand-new M6 and M5 Ultra chips.
The M6 is Apple's first chip built on a 2-nanometer process, promising faster AI performance and better efficiency for everything from creative projects to everyday tasks.
The beefy M5 Ultra brings a new quad-die design for serious speed boosts in high-end work.
M6 12-core CPU, M5 Ultra 36-core
The M6 packs a 12-core CPU with special "Super Cores" for extra power, plus an upgraded Neural Engine that doubles AI speeds compared to older Macs.
Graphics get a boost too, thanks to hardware-accelerated ray tracing.
Meanwhile, the M5 Ultra flexes with a 36-core CPU, an 80-core GPU (that's six times the graphics muscle of the old M1 Ultra), support for up to 512GB of memory, and super-fast media processing, perfect if you're into gaming or content creation.