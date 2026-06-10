Apple drops watchOS 27 support for 5 older Apple Watches
Apple just announced that watchOS 27, revealed at WWDC, won't support five Apple Watch models, including the SE (second-generation), Series 6, 7, 8, and the original Ultra.
Only watches with S9 or S10 chips are getting the update, so if you have one of these older models, you'll miss out on new features and future updates.
Apple Watch owners question frequent upgrades
WatchOS 27 is an upcoming update with cool stuff like a conversational AI assistant and smoother app navigation.
But users aren't happy, especially those who bought pricey watches like the Ultra at launch in September 2022, since these devices are losing major updates much sooner than Apple's usual six-year support.
The cutoff is estimated to be tied to the S9 chip upgrade in newer models, but many feel left behind and are questioning if frequent upgrades are really worth it.