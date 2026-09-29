Apple expands Siri capabilities and device support with iOS 27
Technology
Apple just rolled out iOS 27, making Siri a lot more advanced, available on way more devices.
If you've got an iPhone 18 or even some older models like the iPhone 17 Pro, plus newer iPads, Macs, Apple Vision Pro, or an Apple Watch paired with a recent iPhone, you can check out these new features.
Advanced Siri features require newer hardware
To really use everything Siri can do now, like tweaking how fast it talks, you'll need pretty new hardware.
Think: iPhone 18 Pro Max or Duo, an M4 or later chip iPad with at least 12GB of unified memory, or a Mac with an M3 or later chip and at least 12GB of unified memory.
Basically, some of the latest features are reserved for newer hardware.