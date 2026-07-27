Apple expected to unveil iPhone 18 Pro models September 12
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September 2026, with leaks pointing to a September 12 reveal.
This time, the Pro models might drop separately from the regular lineup, and possibly alongside Apple's rumored foldable, marking a big shift from their usual all-at-once strategy.
Pro Max tipped with variable aperture
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to get a variable-aperture camera for better low-light photos and smoother portrait blur, plus enhanced video recording.
It could run on Apple's new A20 chip built on TSMC's cutting-edge 2 nm tech for faster performance and improved battery life.
Expect a bigger battery, brighter LTPO+ display, smaller Dynamic Island cutout, and a thicker design.
With manufacturing costs rising, Indian prices could jump by ₹20,000 to ₹30,000, making it Apple's priciest mainstream phone yet.