Apple faces Paris trial June 17, 2027 over alleged obsolescence
Apple is going to court in Paris on June 17, 2027, after being accused of making some iPhones wear out faster on purpose.
French prosecutors say Apple blocked unauthorized repairs (basically making it harder for third-party shops to fix your phone) to push people into buying new ones.
The case kicked off after a complaint from the group Stop Planned Obsolescence back in 2022.
Apple, for its part, says these claims are "unfounded."
Ruling could reshape right to repair
The trial could shake up how tech companies handle repairs and product lifespans.
If the court rules against Apple, it might set new standards for consumer rights and the right to repair, big topics if you care about keeping your devices running longer (and not spending more money than you need to).
With so much of Apple's business riding on iPhone sales, this case could end up changing things far beyond France.