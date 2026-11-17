Apple is going to court in Paris on June 17, 2027, after being accused of making some iPhones wear out faster on purpose.

French prosecutors say Apple blocked unauthorized repairs (basically making it harder for third-party shops to fix your phone) to push people into buying new ones.

The case kicked off after a complaint from the group Stop Planned Obsolescence back in 2022.

Apple, for its part, says these claims are "unfounded."