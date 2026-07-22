Apple fixes yearlong iCloud+ Hide My Email privacy bug
Technology
Apple just fixed a long-standing privacy glitch in its iCloud+ Hide My Email feature, a flaw that could have leaked users' real email addresses for over a year.
EasyOptOuts co-founder Tyler Murphy first flagged the issue more than a year ago, but even after Apple claimed to patch it in March 2026, he found it was still open and alerted the media.
Proposed class-action alleges Apple misled users
The bug meant spam-rejected emails could accidentally reveal your actual email, undermining the whole point of Hide My Email's privacy promise.
Now, on top of fixing things, Apple is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing it of misleading users about how private this feature really was, raising bigger questions about how much we can trust tech giants with our data.