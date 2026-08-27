Apple gears up to hike iPhone 18 Pro prices
Apple is gearing up to raise prices for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series, mainly because memory and parts are getting more expensive.
The new phones are expected to launch early next month, alongside Apple's first foldable device.
This move follows recent price bumps across its MacBooks and iPads too.
iPhone 18 Pro likely $1,199
The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to start at $1,199 (about ₹1.15 lakh) in the US a 9% jump over last year's model.
It's a trend we're seeing with Samsung and Google as well, who've both bumped up their flagship prices recently.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Gurman suggests that it is a "fairly modest bump" and says Apple is absorbing some of the extra costs itself so buyers don't feel the full hit.
Other models like the iPhone 17 and Air might also see changes thanks to memory and storage shortages.