Apple Google Microsoft launch Project Glasswing in $154 million effort

Claude Mythos preview finds old vulnerabilities

Claude Mythos Preview has already found some pretty old vulnerabilities, like a 27-year-old bug in OpenBSD and a 16-year-old flaw in video software, showing just how much work there is to do.

Igor Tsyganskiy from Microsoft said these discoveries are just the tip of the iceberg, highlighting why big tech and AI experts need to work together to keep our digital world safer.