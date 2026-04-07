Apple Google Microsoft launch Project Glasswing in $154 million effort
Technology
Apple, Google, and Microsoft are joining forces on Project Glasswing, a $154 million effort to protect important software from AI-powered security threats.
Announced today and Anthropic, the project uses a new AI model called Claude Mythos Preview that has already uncovered thousands of hidden software bugs.
Claude Mythos preview finds old vulnerabilities
Claude Mythos Preview has already found some pretty old vulnerabilities, like a 27-year-old bug in OpenBSD and a 16-year-old flaw in video software, showing just how much work there is to do.
Igor Tsyganskiy from Microsoft said these discoveries are just the tip of the iceberg, highlighting why big tech and AI experts need to work together to keep our digital world safer.