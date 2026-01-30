Apple hits 2.5B active devices and record revenue—IPhones lead the charge
Technology
Apple just crossed 2.5 billion active devices worldwide, jumping up from 2.35 billion last year.
This milestone comes as the company posted record revenue in its most recent quarter—a year-over-year increase (percentage not specified in source)—thanks to unprecedented demand for iPhones and growth in Services.
Why does it matter?
iPhone sales were off the charts, with unprecedented demand fueling a best-ever quarter across every geographic segment.
Plus, Apple's services like Music and iCloud+ are growing fast, bringing in steady cash as more people join their ecosystem.
With over 20 new products on the way, Apple's grip on tech—and your pocket—isn't loosening anytime soon.