Apple iOS 27 beta hints foldable iPhone Ultra with batteries
Technology
Apple might finally be joining the foldable phone game with the rumored iPhone Ultra, expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series this September.
While Apple hasn't made anything official yet, some clever code-digging in the iOS 27 beta suggests a book-style foldable design, for the first time in an iPhone, and more than one battery inside.
Battery code and Samsung display rumors
References found in the latest Battery Health code mention "batteries" (yep, plural), and even flag when one drops below 80% health or isn't authentic.
This lines up with how most foldables use two batteries because of their hinge design.
The Ultra is also rumored to feature a crease-free Samsung display and upgraded cooling tech, so it's shaping up to be pretty futuristic if these leaks pan out.