Apple iOS 27.3 adds Siri upgrades and AI photo editing
Apple's next iOS 27.3 update is bringing some cool upgrades for iCloud+ users, especially if you're on the bigger plans.
Expect smarter Siri features and new AI-powered photo editing tools, making it easier to get more out of your Apple devices.
Higher tier iCloud+ AI limits increase
If you're on the 200GB plan or higher, you'll see a big jump in daily AI usage limits, up to 2x more for 200GB, up to 5x and 10x for the 2TB and 6TB plans, and a huge 20x boost if you're on the top-tier 12TB plan.
The basic 50GB plan stays as is, so all these perks are for those who've upgraded their storage.