Apple iPhone 17 256GB discounted to ₹93,490 at Vijay Sales
Apple's iPhone 17 just got a big price cut for Black Friday in India.
The 256GB model is now ₹93,490 at Vijay Sales, and if you trade in your old phone, you could get it for under ₹90,000.
This deal is only around until Cyber Monday (November 30, 2026), so if you've been eyeing an upgrade, now might be the time.
Exchange conditions, card discounts in India
To get the full exchange bonus, your old phone needs to meet certain conditions, and some discounts require specific bank cards.
These kinds of offers are making premium phones more accessible during festive sales in India.