Apple iPhones to get tandem OLED screens by 2028 Technology Aug 05, 2025

Apple is gearing up to add Tandem OLED displays—first seen in the 2024 iPad Pro—to future iPhones, but not before 2028.

This upgrade promises brighter screens and better battery life, thanks to some clever tech tweaks.

Apple's teaming up with LG Display and Samsung Display to make a version that works for phones.