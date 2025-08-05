Apple iPhones to get tandem OLED screens by 2028
Apple is gearing up to add Tandem OLED displays—first seen in the 2024 iPad Pro—to future iPhones, but not before 2028.
This upgrade promises brighter screens and better battery life, thanks to some clever tech tweaks.
Apple's teaming up with LG Display and Samsung Display to make a version that works for phones.
How it works
Unlike current single-layer OLEDs, Tandem OLED uses two light-emitting layers for higher brightness and improved efficiency.
For iPhones, only the blue subpixel gets double-stacked while red and green stay single-layered—this keeps things bright and efficient without making the phones more expensive.
What does this mean for you?
Right now, iPhones use single-stack OLED panels that cap out on brightness and efficiency.
The new Tandem approach means better visuals and longer-lasting displays, all while keeping costs—and your phone's battery drain—in check.