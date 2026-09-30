Apple issues emergency update after Meta found CVE-2026-86950 graphics bug
Technology
Apple just dropped an emergency update for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26 after Meta's product security team found a serious bug (CVE-2026-86950) in the graphics engine.
This flaw could let hackers access private data, definitely not ideal.
Even though iOS 27 is out, almost four out of five iPhone owners are still on iOS 26, so this update matters.
Update Apple OS 26 devices now
If you're still using iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26, you're at risk, so updating as soon as possible is smart. Devices on the latest software (iOS 27, iPadOS 27, or macOS 27) are safe from this issue.
This patch comes right after Apple fixed another big "zero-click" bug in iMessage that was credited to ironPeak's Niels Hofmans, alongside security researchers at Meta who confirmed the findings.