Apple issues iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 update against DarkSword
Apple just pushed out a must-have security update for devices still running iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 after Google, iVerify, and Lookout documented a nasty exploit called DarkSword.
This spyware can sneak in through shady websites and let hackers mess with your device or steal your data.
If you're still on iOS 18 or iPadOS 18, this patch is especially important to keep your device safe.
DarkSword code went public on GitHub
DarkSword has already caused trouble in places like Saudi Arabia and Ukraine, and things got riskier when its code went public on GitHub, making it easier for hackers to copy.
If you haven't yet, head to your settings and upgrade to the latest version as soon as possible, and consider turning on Automatic Updates so you're always covered, even if you're not ready for the big interface changes in iOS 26.