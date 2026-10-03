Apple issues iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 update against DarkSword

Apple just pushed out a must-have security update for devices still running iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 after Google, iVerify, and Lookout documented a nasty exploit called DarkSword.

This spyware can sneak in through shady websites and let hackers mess with your device or steal your data.

If you're still on iOS 18 or iPadOS 18, this patch is especially important to keep your device safe.