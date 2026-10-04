Apple issues iOS 26.4.2 after FBI accessed Signal notification previews
Technology
Apple just rolled out iOS 26.4.2 to fix a security flaw that let the FBI access incoming Signal message previews by digging into push notifications left on your device.
The issue came to light during a federal trial, where investigators found they could still see message previews because the iPhone's notification-retention flaw had left notifications marked for deletion on the device after she deleted the app.
iOS update auto-wipes stored notifications
Signal confirmed the problem and thanked Apple for acting fast.
With this update, any stored notifications are now wiped automatically, and no extra steps are needed from users.
Head to Settings to keep your private chats safe and make sure no one can peek at your retained notifications.