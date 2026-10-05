Apple issues iOS 26.4.2 to fix Signal notification privacy bug
Technology
Apple just dropped the iOS 26.4.2 update to fix a privacy glitch that let deleted Signal messages linger in your notification data, meaning someone could still access them even after you thought they were gone.
Now notifications marked for deletion are actually wiped, making things safer for everyone.
FBI pulled Signal messages during trial
This bug came to light during a federal trial when the FBI managed to pull old Signal messages from a defendant's device because her notification previews weren't cleared.
Signal thanked Apple for acting quickly.
The fix also rolls out across iPadOS, so it's a good idea to update as soon as possible if you care about keeping your chats private.