Apple issues iOS 26.6.1 patching 29 flaws, no known exploits

Most of the update focuses on patching WebKit (the engine behind Safari), which could have caused crashes or let hackers mess with your device.

A major fix tackles a bug called CVE-2026-65346 that could allow unwanted code to run on your phone. Jamf's Adam Boynton called this one especially important for keeping devices safe.

If you are using an older device, there is also iOS 18.7.10 with similar security boosts, thanks in part to AI from OpenAI's Codex Security helping spot nine of these issues.