Apple issues updates patching 29 security flaws across Apple devices

Most of these fixes target Apple's WebKit engine, the tech behind Safari, closing holes that could crash your browser or let in bad code from sketchy websites.

One big issue (CVE-2026-65346) could even let hackers run unauthorized code if left unpatched.

Senior Enterprise Strategy Manager for Apple device management provider Jamf Adam Boynton says it's especially important for folks with older devices to update as soon as possible, he says, makes installing 18.7.10 promptly important.

Fun fact: OpenAI's Codex Security helped spot nine of these bugs, showing how AI is becoming a key player in keeping your devices safe.