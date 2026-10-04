Apple issues updates patching 29 security flaws across Apple devices
Apple just released iOS 26.6.1, iPadOS 26.6.1, and MacOS 26.6.2 on August 17, patching 29 security flaws across iPhones, iPads, and Macs, right before the big iOS 27 launch.
If you're using an older device that can't run iOS 26, there are fresh updates (iOS 18.7.10 and iPadOS 18.7.10) to keep you covered too.
Most fixes target Apple's WebKit engine
Most of these fixes target Apple's WebKit engine, the tech behind Safari, closing holes that could crash your browser or let in bad code from sketchy websites.
One big issue (CVE-2026-65346) could even let hackers run unauthorized code if left unpatched.
Senior Enterprise Strategy Manager for Apple device management provider Jamf Adam Boynton says it's especially important for folks with older devices to update as soon as possible, he says, makes installing 18.7.10 promptly important.
Fun fact: OpenAI's Codex Security helped spot nine of these bugs, showing how AI is becoming a key player in keeping your devices safe.